‘Last Man Standing’ Star Jet Jurgensmeyer Reveals What He Does Between Takes, Learned From Co-Star Christoph Sanders

After Last Man Standing got renewed this past spring for Season 8, Jet Jurgensmeyer reveals he is not only looking forward to his second season with the sitcom, but divulges just how the cast is really feeling.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Jurgensmeyer admits the cast, led by the likes of Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, are all “so excited” by the renewal.

“Everybody is [because] it’s such a fun show to work on everybody that comes to work every day is happy to be at work,” he said. “It’s not like ‘Uh I have to go to work today,’ everybody’s excited because you’re gonna laugh every single day, everybody’s so much fun!”

Rest assure that Jurgensmeyer is happy go to to work as a 14-year-old and shows it off between takes when he dances for the live studio audience.

“My thing is, I like to make people smile — it’s what I always like to say — and I get to do that through this show,” he said.

“They always have music playing in between takes,” he continued. “I’m the kind of person that’s dancing in between takes, that’s me! Everybody’s laughing at me but that’s just me!”

Their laugh means more to the cast than the audience realizes though. In fact, it helps determine some of the show’s jokes according to the young actor, who also explains how it’s helped him gain experience.

“It’s hard to put into words what you learn, it’s kind of like, just experience in general on what to do in front of the live audience,” he said. “It kind of happens during the live audience [portion] most of the time because you’re like, ‘Oh, okay, so this joke didn’t play as well with the audience as we thought it would,’ so we either change the joke or we say it a different way or we wait for a longer pause.”

The audience isn’t the only one teaching Jurgensmeyer a thing or two in front of the cam though. The teenager credits his co-star Christoph Sanders (who plays the role of Kyle) for teaching him how to get in and out of character — especially when you’re nothing like your character.

“I’d say I’ve learned a lot from Christoph… he’s hilarious!” he admits. “I’ve learned a lot from him because he’s the complete opposite from his character. He can turn on his character like that and turn it off and be his regular self, it’s so funny how different he and his character are and I’ve learned from watching him do that.”

“Just the little things he does to the side of the camera that maybe you just see for a split second but it still makes it really funny to see,” he added.

Jurgensmeyer has been pretty open with PopCulture.com in previous interviews on how the cast, including star Tim Allen, have helped him.

Last Man Standing is slated to break away from its usual fall premiere this year with a return in 2020 on Thursday nights.