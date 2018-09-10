‘Last Man Standing’: First Look at Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter

Fox released new photos from the anticipated season 7 premiere episode of Last Man Standing, including a first look at Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter.

McCook was cast in early August, after it was clear that Molly Ephraim would not be returning for the revived Tim Allen-starring series. Her character, Mandy, is Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) Baxter’s middle daughter, who is married to Kyle (Christoph Sanders).

During the Television Critics Association Press Tour in August, showrunner Kevin Abbott said the new season will center on Kyle and Mandy’s desire to have a baby. Unfortunately, they find it surprisingly difficult.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year,” Abbott explained. “Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant. But what if that’s not the case? What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

Abbott also said the new season will take place a year after season six ended. This weekend, Abbott confirmed that another major plot point will be the off-screen death of Mike’s father Bud (Robert Forster).

McCook is best known for starring in Netflix’s The Ranch as Darlene and was recently cast in Good Trouble, Freeform’s upcoming The Fosters spin-off. Her other credits include Guidance, The Landlord, Cruel Intentions, Modern Family and Agents of SHIELD.

The actress is the daughter of The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook and actress Laurette Spang, who starred on the original Battlestar Galactica.

“I am speechless and overwhelmed. So excited for this opportunity. Hope I do y’all proud,” McCook, 28, tweeted after her casting.

ABC cancelled Last Man Standing at the end of the 2016-2017 TV season, since it was moving to an all-drama line-up on Fridays for the 2017-2018 season. Thanks to fan outcry and Allen’s support, Fox agreed to bring the show back for the upcoming fall season.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement in May. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Last Man Standing returns on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 28.

Photo credit: Fox