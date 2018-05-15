‘Last Man Standing’ Actress Amanda Fuller ‘Can’t Wait’ for Fox Revival

Tim Allen is not the only Last Man Standing star excited to be back on the show. Amanda Fuller, who plays Kristin Baxter, shared her excitement on Twitter Monday.

“Well I guess this means it’s official? So surreal. I’ve missed my Baxter family,” Fuller wrote. “Can’t wait to get in the ring with them again! (And thank you all for your unwavering support- wouldn’t be possible without you!).”

Well I guess this means it’s official? So surreal. I’ve missed my Baxter family. Can’t wait to get in the ring with them again! ♥️👊🏼♥️ (and thank you all for your unwavering support- wouldn’t be possible without you!) @LastManStanding https://t.co/X0RHsBcECm — Amanda Fuller (@amandafuller27) May 14, 2018

Fuller also included a link to Fox’s tweet with the new logo, which includes the Fox logo.

Nancy Travis, who plays Vanessa Baxter, retweeted Allen on Saturday, adding, “Time for a family reunion – Thank You Fans and Fox #lastmanstandingisback.”

Time for a family reunion – Thank You Fans and Fox #lastmanstandingisback https://t.co/xeqhRQcDYC — Nancy Travis (@NancyATravis) May 12, 2018

Fox officially renewed the show on Friday, after weeks of speculation and the day after the network canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth and The Mick.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game,” Allen said in a statement on Friday. “It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Last Man Standing was initially cancelled by ABC after the 2016-2017 season. ABC insisted it was a business decision, although many thought it was political because of Allen’s conservative views. Fans spent the next year lobbying for its return, and Fox emerged as an obvious landing spot because it was produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

On Monday, Fox also scheduled Last Man Standing for Friday at 8 p.m. ET, the same slot it held during its fnal season on ABC. It will be a lead-in for the new series The Cool Kids. Fox later released a short teaser, assuring fans it will be the same show when it comes back.

The series stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a dad living in a house full of women. Travis plays his wife, Vanessa, with Fuller playing his eldest daughter, Kristin. Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever play his younger daughters Amanda and Eve, respectively. Christoph Sanders, Hector Elicondo, Flynn Morrison, Jordan Masterson and Jonathan Adams also star.

Fuller’s other credits include Scandal, Rizzoli & Isles, Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU. She also played the late actress Brittany Murphy in Lifetime’s The Brittany Murphy Story.

Photo credit: ABC/Nicole Wilder