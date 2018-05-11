‘Last Man on Earth’ Co-Creator Chris Miller Laments Show’s Cancellation in Hilarious Tweet

Last Man on Earth co-creator Chris Miller is just as upset about the show’s cancellation as you.

Miller took to Twitter Thursday evening to express his disappointment about the news the Will Forte-led series had been cancelled by Fox after four seasons.

“Ohhhh farts,” Miler wrote in the hilarious, yet sad, tweet.

Ohhhh farts — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) May 10, 2018

The network announced the cancellation of the series Thursday, along with the abrupt end of The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Series cast member January Jones took to Instagram to confirm the sad news: “To our @lastmanfox family..it’s been an amazing 4yrs, thank you for all the hard work, we love you and will miss seeing you every day! And thank you to our fans who loved and laughed at these ridiculous and lovably flawed characters. @orviv your brain is a national (global?), treasure.”

Forte thanked fans for their support before the season finale aired, which ended on a cliffhanger that will now remain unresolved.

“Greetings from Ireland! It is with great affection that I invite you to watch the season finale of #LastManOnEarth. And if this turns out to be the end of the road, I can’t tell you how much we’ve appreciated your support over the years. Fingers crossed for season 5. Love, Will,” the Saturday Night Live alum tweeted.

All hope is not lost for the series as The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg tweeted that Hulu might be in talks to continue the series, along with other Fox cancelled series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Hearing talks with Hulu *MAY* already be happening… https://t.co/4h88IL4PFa — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) May 10, 2018

The Last Man on Earth was created by Forte, who also starred as Phil Miller, a man convinced he was the last man on earth after most of the population is wiped out. As the show develops, he quickly learns he is not, much to his chagrin.

The show was never a ratings hit, but earned five Emmy nominations during its run, including two for Forte’s performance. Forte was also nominated for writing the pilot.

Phil Lord and Miller, the team behind The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street movies, were also producers on the show. They earned an Emmy nomination for directing the pilot.

According to TV Series Finale, the fourth season of Last Man averaged just 1.95 million viewers and a 0.79 18-49 rating. Both were down from the previous season.

Fox previously renewed 9-1-1, Empire, Star, The Resident, The Gifted, The Orville and The Simpsons for the 2018-19 television lineup. The network has also ordered new dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent, as well as another comedy entitled The Cool Kids.

The network is also rumored to be reviving ABC’s Tim Allen-led series Last Man Standing, though the rumors have not been confirmed yet.