LAPD Investigates ‘Disturbing Threats’ Against ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Star Sasha Alexander

The LAPD is investigating online threats against former Rizzoli & Isles star Sasha Alexander, with law enforcement turning to Facebook to dig up information on the suspect.

Detectives from the Threat Management Unit of the LAPD reportedly obtained a search warrant in March to examine records at Facebook, Inc. in Menlo Park. They were also given access to the Facebook LE Response Team.

According to The Blast, the data they were looking for related to Instagram accounts (the social media site is owned by Facebook), which they believe belong to one user. They looked into all the “Subscriber names, addresses, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, account creation date, timestamp and IP addresses of account logins and logouts, posts, photos, comments, private message content, and location information” from July 2017 until February 2018.

Investigators took note of some of the more “disturbing threats” against Alexander, who also starred on Dawson’s Creek and Shameless. One comment threatened the actress’ family: “u know ur luv 1s r gonna get hurt, u need 2bck da hell off, y couldn’t u lose everything like in da season 7 premiere.”

The suspect also threatened to put surveillance cameras in Alexander’s home: “ill put cameras in ur home so dat I know wat ur doin everyday.”

The actress has allegedly blocked the suspect on multiple usernames, but he changed his name and continued “harassing and threatening” her.

Since the threatening messages were posted on Instagram, the LAPD had to visit Facebook, which records all user data. Facebook as also revealed they scan through private messages between users, and in the recent case of Mark Zuckerberg, delete conversations.

Facebook has reportedly been undergoing a PR nightmare after it was announced more than 87 million users’ data was scrapped without authorization. They also revealed that they uncovered and shut down nearly 300 additional Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to a Russian propaganda group.

Despite the controversy, the LAPD was able to successfully obtain the information needed for Alexander’s case and The Blast reports, are one step closer to finding their suspect as the investigation continues.

Alexander starred on Rizzoli & Isles for seven seasons and 105 episodes, the series came to an end on Sept. 5, 2016.