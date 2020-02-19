‘L Word: Generation Q’ Star Jordan Hull Praises ‘Beautiful Story’ and ‘Great’ Co-Star Jennifer Beals (Exclusive)

The L Word debuted in 2004, very quickly becoming a critically acclaimed and genre-defining series. In 2009, the show aired its finale, but was recently revived in the sequel series, The L Word: Generation Q. Premiering December 2019, the new series brings back a number of the show’s original cast, picking up with their lives years after where The L Word left off. Added to the cast this time around, is Hollywood newcomer Jordan Hull, who tells PopCulture.com exclusively how she’s really proud of the “beautiful story” about “feelings and humanness” that is told in Generation Q.

Hull plays Angelica “Angie” Porter-Kennard — the daughter of Jennifer Beals‘ Bette Porter — who was depicted as a baby in the series finale of The L Word, but is now a teenager. Notably, this is Hull’s first big acting project, but as she tells it, she originally didn’t have any plans to become an actor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was born and raised in Iowa. I moved out here for acting about four years ago. When I used to live in Iowa, I didn’t really do any theater, I wasn’t really a performer, but I kind of just fell into it,” she explained to PopCulture.com. “But I just seen an agency in the mall and then just following that through and then decided to move out here, but yeah it was very spontaneous I guess.”

Hilariously, once she landed the role of Angie on Generation Q, Hull didn’t actually realize that she’d gotten the part. “It’s actually pretty funny because I never had a moment where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got it!’” she recalled.

“I went to the audition and then they called me back and then I went back to that and then they had me to do a chemistry read and by that time I didn’t really know if I got it, I still thought I was in the audition process while they were doing the test reads,” Hull continued. “And then when I was invited to the table read, I remember an acting teacher once told me that even though you’re at a table read, this doesn’t mean you got it. So I guess I didn’t connect the dots and I just thought it was so funny, at the table read I didn’t really know if I had the job and they just kept on asking me back, I was like, ‘Oh I guess I got it.’”

Aside from starring in the series, Hull is really proud of Generation Q for the way it depicts “teenage queerness.” She went on to say, that is a topic that will “actually coming up more and more,” as her character and “Sophie, the [trans] girl that I like on the show” get closer.

“I’ve never really seen such a beautiful story that’s just as is and it’s not really about our identities it’s just about our feelings and our humanness and I just thought that was absolutely the most special thing,” Hull added.

She also is really happy with the way Generation Q handles the various types of “relationships. Specifically with me and Jennifer and our characters, I really haven’t seen that, shows that [depict] healthy, sometimes unhealthy, relationships with parents.”

The show’s off-screen environment is commendable by Hull as well, as she says that initially she “was so nervous because it’s just nerveracking,” but “because the set was primarily women and they were really intentional about having female directors and so being on set was the most placating and calm and really fruitful experiences I’ve had, ever.”

She added: “There was a lot of laughs. Working with the three OG’s from the show was so fun because I had scenes with all of them and just getting to see how different they are. They’re just so different and they’re so good. It’s like taste testing almost. But it was so fun.”

Working alongside Beals has come to hold a special place in Hull’s heart, however, as she feels that her time with the iconic actress has been “the most special thing I’ve ever gotten to do because she’s a professional and she’s so good at what she does and she’s such a great person.”

“It’s like you can’t not be around her and not grow as a person,” Hull continued. “I just know after I left one of our last days at set, I started to process through our time and I really realized how much I grew just because being around her soul, she’s just insane.”

Going forward, Hull has high hopes for Angie, saying that — while she has no idea what the Season 2 plans are for her character — she’d like “to see her more out in the world because in season one, you just get to see her in places that she’s comfortable, like at home or just hanging out, but it would just be cool to see her out in the world. Because then you get more of her identity or her finding it.”

The L Word: Generation Q recently completed it’s first season, with all episodes now available to stream via the Showtime app, for subscribers.