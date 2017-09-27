Kit Harington Engaged to Former ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star

Jon Snow may know nothing, but actor Kit Harington knows how to put a ring on it.

According to The Sun (via Daily Mail), Harington is rumored to be engaged to former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. (Update: Sources have now confirmed this story with People.)

The couple played lovers on the show, as Leslie portrayed Jon Snow’s wildling girlfriend, Ygritte. Jon and Ygritte were together for a couple of seasons before the character was killed at the end of Season 4.

Leslie and Harington met on the set of Game of Thrones, and have been dating since 2012. They recently bought a house together. Now though, it looks like they are taking things even further.

“They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged,” the source claimed. “Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”

While there is no date planned at the time, it’s not likely to happen any time soon. Harington is getting ready to begin filming the final season of Game of Thrones. Leslie is currently starring in The Good Fight on CBS All Access.