Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Appearance Sparks Social Media Response During John Legend Christmas Special

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy featured many celebrity cameos, but Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner sparked outrage with their cameos during the special.

The holiday special featured Teigen and Legend in a sitcom-style format as they prepared for a big family and friend holiday party at their home. The story got periodically interrupted by stunning performances by Legend from his new holiday songs album, A Legendary Christmas.

As Teigen struggled to prepare the holiday meal for the party, she gets a visit from Jenner, her “Fairy God Momager.”

“You relax, you are going to love me right now because I have come by to bring you your party favors,” Jenner says before getting some branded headbands with the name “Khrissy” on them.

“Everything is better spelled with a K. I mean, Khristmas, Krissy… Merry Khristmas, Khrissy! Get it?” Jenner says.

Jenner later reveals a massive contract from her purpose giving her 45 percent of the profits from their partnership, which Teigen considers a lot.

“Well I didn’t give birth to you,” Jenner says.

“And I’m officially making you my mother?” Teigen asks.

“That’s pretty standard, she tells the camera and smiles,” she says.

Fans took to social media to praise, and some to hate on, Jenner’s hilarious cameo appearance.

“A Legendary Christmas was off to a good start until Satan (Kris) showed up,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other viewers were delighted by Jenner’s cameo and jokes.

“I love Kris Jenner, she’s funny,” one user commented.

“I didn’t think [A Legendary Christmas] could get any better and then Kris Jenner showed up,” another user commented.

Later in the special, Kardashian is seen talking to Teigen during the party when her cousin interrupts by doing a livestream about how good the parry is on his social media. She introduces Kardashian to the man and then he begins to pitch them ideas for “men makeup.”

Teigen and Kardashian run away when Teigen pretends she’s going to get her some medicine.

“Well, [A Legendary Christmas] was just ruined. ugh Kim Kartrashian….oh she’s sick? awesome cuz the feeling is mutual. Like Prince told her….’get your ass off my tv,’” one user commented.

“Lost me with Kim Kardashian. why??!” another user wrote.

“Loving #ALegendaryChristmas, but could do without Kris and Kim making an appearance on it. FFS why can’t they go just go away already?” another user said.

The heartwarming special featured many celebrity cameos, including from Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Esperanza Spalding and many more.

Photo credit: NBC