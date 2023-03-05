Kathy Bates Joined by Netflix Star in 'Matlock' Reboot

The cast of CBS' upcoming Matlock reboot is growing. The production already boasted actress Kathy Bates in its cast, and now it ahs added Skye P. Marshall. Marshall is best known for her role as Mambo Marie on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2.

Marshall was officially added to the cast of Matlock on Thursday, according to a report by Deadline. The revival series is created by Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen, and the only other cast member previously announced was Bates. The inclusion of Marshall is a sign that the show will do its best to draw in a younger audience while still appealing to fans of the original 1986 drama series. Marshall is also fresh off of some big performances including the movie To Live & Die and Live.

Matlock was a mystery legal drama that starred Andy Griffith as criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock. Renowned for his legal skills, Matlock was known to be cantankerous by his friends and neighbors. The lynchpin of the show was always the dramatic courtroom scenes, as Matlock would typically confront the perpetrator of the crimes there. In between, there were mysteries to unravel as Matlock sought to create reasonable doubt of his clients' guilt.

Griffith passed away in 2012 and so far there are not reports of other cast members from the original series joining this reboot. Urman was the creator of The CW's Jane the Virgin, while Olsen was a star on NCIS: Los Angeles. They are both listed as creators on this revival and Urman will write the pilot script. It will be directed by Kat Coiro.

The new series centers around Bates playing Madeline Matlock, an accomplished attorney taking on a new job at a prestigious law firm where she will be underestimated. In addition to winning cases, she will work to root out corruption from within. Marshall will play her colleague, attorney Olympia. Olympia is known for making the firm lots of money, and she is not eager to be saddled with responsibility for a new junior associate. It will take a lot for Madeline to impress her.

This project will not be the first that Marshall has worked on with Urman. The two worked together on the CBS medical drama Good Sam last season, along with Joanna Klein who is an executive producer on Matlock as well. Other EPs include Bates, Coiro, Olsen and John Will.

Matlock has only received a pilot order so far, so there's no guarantee that fans will get to see it for themselves. In the meantime, fans can catch Marshall on the Netflix original series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as To Live & Die and Live. Her next upcoming performance is in Coup!, an indie thriller and dark comedy about the Spanish flu pandemic. That is in post-production now, but it has no release date yet.