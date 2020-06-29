A major update on Katey Sagal's new ABC show Rebel has been shared, and it is sure to thrill fans for the former Sons of Anarchy star. According to Deadline, the network is picking up the cast option for the show, as well as for four other new series. In addition to Sagal, the series will also co-star Andy Garcia and John Corbett.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich — and executive produced by her as well — Rebel is described as being about "blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree," Annie "Rebel" Bello. She's "a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost." Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy, Shameless) will also serve as an executive producer, as well as a writer, on Rebel. Other cast members on the series include James Lesure, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, and Lex Scott Davis.

Back in May, the prospect of Sagal heading back to work amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was brought up to her husband, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, who said that it is certainly a concern of his. "Look, I think about that all the time, about the vulnerability for everybody," Sutter replied. "But here’s the truth. I think, especially for actors…they, and hair and makeup, will be the people who are most at risk."

Sutter went on to say that "if the testing is being done diligently and there’s a strong sense that people are serious about keeping them safe and making sure that the people they’re coming in contact with have been tested…I think to a certain degree, you have to have to have some trust that it’s going to be done the right way. Because, it’s that balance, right?" He added, "You don’t want to be naïve and think everything’s going to be fine, but we also don’t want to live in a constant state of fear, because then there’s no resolution."

Sutter later said that he doesn't "think any of this starts back up until there can be some sort of protocol that people at least feel like, based on what we know, you are doing everything to keep me safe, right? And obviously, there are factors in this virus and the way it spreads that we may not know for some time. But based on what we know now, for us to gear back up, there has to be a certain level of confidence that there will be a protocol in place that makes people feel safe. And we’re not there yet, man."