'Kal Penn Approves This Message' Star Looks at US Healthcare and 'Hunky Doctors' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Freeform series Kal Penn Approves This Message is here to discuss all of the issues affecting Americans (and, particular, millennials and GenZ voters) today. The show, hosted by former House star Kal Penn, sees the actor breaking down a variety of issues such as voting basics to the United States healthcare system. In an exclusive sneak peek for PopCulture of the series' fourth episode, which will air Tuesday night on Freeform at 10:30 p.m. ET, Penn dives deep into America's healthcare system by explaining the policies that brought it into place and looking into ways in which it can be improved.

"Maybe your priority is making healthcare really easy to afford or maybe it's a system that gives you the best healthcare for the lowest cost. Or, maybe it's how healthy it makes you," Penn explains to the audience in the above clip. "Unfortunately, on all of these criteria, in a recent analysis of 11 wealthy countries, the U.S. ranked mostly dead last. I mean, we're getting our a— handed to us by a bunch of countries that pronounce it ar—. To be fair, there are things that the American healthcare system gets right. The National Institutes of Health, a massive funder of biomedical research. Fauci! And our country has some of the best hospitals in the world, as well as some of the hunkiest television doctors." The show then posted a screengrab from Penn during a scene in his 2004 comedy, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

Kal Penn Approves This Message premiered on Sept. 22, which also happened to be Voter Registration Day. The show was created by Penn and Romen Borsellino, who also serve as executive producers with Dan Spilo in addition to Michael Davie and Julia Cassidy of Embassy Row. As Deadline noted, Penn isn't just an actor, but he's also been involved in the political sphere, as well. He was a co-chairman on President Barack Obama's campaign and also served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during Obama's presidency.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Penn shared why he wanted to bring Kal Penn Approves This Message to audiences, as he explained that he hopes the show will help voter turnout. "We hope that it turns folks out to vote, and we hope that it brings some attention to the fact that this is not just a presidential election," he said. "There are a lot of other things happening, a lot of local and state races. And you know, on both the left and the right, there have been a lot of people who have been protesting, and being involved in different social justice movements around the country for different causes."

