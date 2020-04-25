'Judge Judy' Fans Mourn Longtime Announcer Jerry Bishop

Judge Judy fans are in mourning Friday night after the death of Jerry Bishop. The veteran Los Angeles radio personality served as the show's announcer since it began back in 1996. Bishop, who died on April 21, was 84 years old. His death was announced by the show's publicist, Gary Rosen.

Bishop served as the announcer on Judge Judy for its entire run. The show is scheduled to end next year, as star Judith Scheindlin plans on hosting a new series called Judy Justice. Bishop's family told The Hollywood Reporter the cause of death was heart disease. "Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years," Sheindlin said in a statement. "Everybody loved him. He had a golden heart and generous spirit. I adored him and will miss him."

Bishop was born on Oct. 19, 1935 in Hartford, Connecticut, where he began his radio career. Following a stint at WRKO in Boston, he moved to California, starting in San Diego and then Los Angeles. Beginning in 1965, he had stints at KLAC, KFI, KKDJ, KIIS and KGIL in Los Angeles. He also worked at KFMB in San Diego. Bishop also did voiceover work for Miller Coors, Budweister, Burger King, NBC, ABC and the Disney Channel. He was one of the off-camera announcers for The $10,000 Pyramid in the 1980s.

Bishop is survived by daughters Karen, Michelle and Stephanie, grandchildren Allison, Brandon and Zachary; brother Daniel; sister-in-law Joanne; nephew Jared; niece Renee; and great-nephew Michah. His wife Velma died in 2007.

Although fans never saw his face, Judge Judy viewers sent their condolences to his family. Bishop's death comes just as Judge Judy is about to end. In March, Sheindlin said the show's 2020-2021 season will be its last, as she plans to star in a new series. She plans to star in Judy Justice, although she has not said what the new show will entail.