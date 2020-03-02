‘Judge Judy’ Fans Lose It After Judy Sheindlin Announces End After 25 Seasons

Judge Judy, an American television institution, will be coming to an end after 25 seasons, Judy Sheindlin announced on the upcoming Monday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show’s final season will air during the 2020-2021 television season. Fans rushed to Twitter to share their shock after the news broke.

Sheindlin said CBS Television Distribution wants to use repeats after the 25th season, which would allow her to focus on a new series called Judy Justice. She revealed almost no details about the new series, such as where it will air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it’s been successful,” she said in a preview clip published by The Hollywood Reporter. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

“Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows,” Sheindlin continued. “The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”

Judge Judy debuted in 1996 and has helped make Sheindlin the highest-paid television personality. In 2015, she signed a contract with CBS that pays her $47 million a year.

Scroll on to see how shocked fans were the news broke.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

‘End of an Era’

The end of an era — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) March 2, 2020

‘Oh No!’

😔 oh noooooo! — Samantha (@SammyMark15) March 2, 2020

If she found something that will pay her more than the cash cow that is Judge Judy, damn. She’ll be worth a billion dollars soon. — Far Out Sports (@FarOutSports) March 2, 2020

‘My Mom is Going to Be So Devastated’

Judge Judy is coming to an end after 25 years? Oh no, my mom is going to be so devastated.😂 — Cameron Saliga (@CSaligaWX) March 2, 2020

First Pete and now Judge Judy?! pic.twitter.com/VIFS1G8Gmf — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) March 2, 2020

Heartbreaking

Judge Judy. Why????? 💔💔💔 — Jamie: A Winona Oak Stan Account (@jamievllr) March 2, 2020

And why shouldn’t she? She’s in her prime & enjoying her life. Not that big of a deal. — Abby Flink (@aflink27) March 2, 2020

‘A Voice of Reason’ Gone

Judge Judy is ending? Nooo! A voice of reason is needed in small claims people to tell them when they’re being idiots! — Pam (@almostathletic) March 2, 2020

WHAT?! Noooo, #JudgeJudy forever!



ugh, I’ll make my mom break this news to my grandma😩 https://t.co/renVPUPevR — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) March 2, 2020

‘My Mom Loves That Show’

Oh man, just saw the news about the Judge Judy show being canceled, My mom loves that show, ☹️ — Terry #AKF (@Sam_Maddy) March 2, 2020

My dad is going to be so pissed! He just started watching Judge Judy. 😂 https://t.co/3QnGO7JRjp — Jay(The LIGHT Is Coming 3.20.20!) (@TheNerdyQwerty) March 2, 2020

‘Gonna Miss My Favorite Judge’

After 25 years my favorite judge judge Judy 👩‍⚖️ officially retired @JudgeJudy PS I’m gonna miss my favorite judge — 💚lilcheesehead12💛 (@lilcheesehead12) March 2, 2020