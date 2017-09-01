You’d Never Expect the Actor Who Plays Jon Snow’s Real Dad to Look Like This

Thanks to Bran and Sam’s exquisite detective work during Sunday’s Game of Thrones season seven finale, it was finally officially revealed that Jon Snow’s real parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — making him a Targaryen.

And while the original story of Rhaegar and Lyanna’s secret wedding was shown throughout Jon and Daenerys’ long awaited sex scene — creeping out many a viewer — we got our first real glimpse at Jon’s parents.

Fans had long suspected actor Wilf Scolding’s role on the HBO series ever since one eagle-eyed Redditor noticed Aisling Franciosi, who plays young Lyanna, started following him on Twitter. He followed her back, and then he followed the official GoT account and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos).

Otherwise, Scolding kept things pretty quiet on social media for a while, until after the finale episode aired when he thanked his fans.

Thankyou for all the lovely messages, you lot are Ace. Such a huge honour being part of a phenominal cast and show #GoTS7Finale #whosyadaddy — Wilf Scolding (@WilfScolding) August 28, 2017

And while Scolding rocks the trademark Targaryen silver hair in the secret wedding, his social media posts reveal that the locks are just a wig — and that in fact, he looks a lot different. Check out some of his Instagram photos below:

It’s unclear how involved Raegar’s role will be in the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, but it’s safe to say that fans are hoping to learn as much as possible about this fresh face. Check out fan reactions to Scolding’s tweet:

