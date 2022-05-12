Joel McHale Reveals Hilarious Beauty Secret in Exclusive Clip for 'Let's Make a Deal'

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Joel McHale is making a guest appearance on Let's Make a Deal this week and in an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the comedian reveals a hilarious beauty secret that we didn't imagine! In a sneak peek of McHale's big cameo on the game show, the former Community star is blindfolded for a guessing game where the audience contestant has to try and guess a few of his personal preferences. After getting one wrong and one right, the final question posed is about McHale's grooming habits.

Host Wayne Brady asks the contestant if she thinks that McHale has his eyebrows professionally done, or if he does them himself. She guesses that he has a professional pluck them. But his answer surprises her as McHale jokingly reveals that whenever they need a good plucking, he handles his eyebrow situation without the need for additional assistance. The hilarious sneak peek is just a small taste of what Friday's Let's Make a Deal episode has in store for viewers, so make sure to check your local listings and tune in.

Tune in Friday the 13th on #LMAD, because our traders are trying to turn #BADLUCK to lucky wins and some fabulous prizes. pic.twitter.com/U9qI4rKn8w — Let's Make a Deal (@letsmakeadeal) May 12, 2022

In a description of the big episode shared by CBS: "Season 13 of Let's Make a Deal wouldn't be complete without a special Friday the 13th episode! But, on Friday, May 13th, you can forget those unlucky superstitions of black cats, opening umbrellas, and knocking over salt, because Wayne and the LMAD cast hope to turn the unlucky into lucky deals for traders in the studio and at home. Over 150k in cash and prizes are up for grabs! Plus, you'll really believe in luck when special guest, the hilarious, Joel McHale joins the dealmaking fun."

While he's well-known for being the host of E!'s The Soup and for his role on Community, McHale has been up to quite a lot lately. He currently appears in The CW series Stargirl as Starman and is also the host of Crime Scene Kitchen on Fox. In a previous interview with PopCulture.com, McHale dished on the food competition series. "Obviously, there's a lot of baking shows out there, but I think this one's unique because you don't know what you're going to make and you go into this kitchen and there's some evidence left behind of something that's been baked there. You got two minutes to search for it and then they're like, 'All right, you have four hours. Come up with it.'"

Fans can catch up on Season 1 of Crime Scene Kitchen anytime on Hulu. Likewise, Paramount+ subscribers can check out new episodes of Let's Make a Deal, as well as watch CBS/Paramount channels live. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.