Jimmy Fallon Responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Be a Man’ Comments in ‘Tonight Show’ Monologue

Jimmy Fallon was on the receiving end of a critical tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend, and the television host had plenty of jokes ready for his response on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter,” Fallon said in his monologue. “So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,’” he continued. “Then I thought, ‘Wait — shouldn’t he have more important things to do?’ It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players.”

Fallon was recently a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, and discussed the fallout from a September 2016 episode where he had then-presidential candidate Trump on as a guest and tousled his hair to see if it was real.

Fallon got emotional as he admitted the backlash caused him to be depressed.

“‘You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really,’” Fallon said, directing his comments at his critics. “‘You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.’ But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else.”

As he continued, Fallon could be audibly heard holding back tears.

“There’s 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality…,” he said. “You go, ‘Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.’”

Once he heard about the interview, Trump tweeted on Sunday, “[Jimmy Fallon] is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon also responded on Twitter, announcing he would be making a donation to the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which helps provide legal representation to immigrants and refugees in Texas, in Trump’s name.