Alex Trebek Reveals He's Taping for 'Jeopardy!' at Home

The Jeopardy! team released a new video featuring host Alex Trebek, providing fans with an update on the beloved game show host's health during the coronavirus pandemic. With the library of pre-taped new shows drying up and filming on hold, classic episodes from the show's history will air in place of new ones. These episodes will include introductions Trebek is filming at home.

In the new video, Trebek showed off the new goatee he started growing the moment the show went on hold. While he and everyone else who works on the show wait for the green light to resume production in the studio, he is recording show introductions for "some very special Jeopardy! episodes" that will air later this month, Trebek teased. "For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy! vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes," Trebek explained. That includes Trebek's very first episode, "mustache and all," from 1984.

The 79-year-old Trebek also understood that fans would want to hear an update on his health. In March 2019, Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and underwent over a year of chemotherapy treatments. "I'm doing well," Trebek said in Thursday's video. "I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I'm feeling great." Trebek also took a moment to plug his autobiography, which is coming out on July 21.

"Once again, I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," Trebek said at the end of the new video. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you - stay safe."

Trebek and the Jeopardy! team has been providing fans with frequent updates on his health throughout his cancer battle. In March to mark one year since his diagnosis, Trebek offered a sobering update. "The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker," he said. "Now, I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will." At the end of that video, Trebek offered some advice and hope for other cancer patients, telling them to take everything one day at a time. "If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible," he said.