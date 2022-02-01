James Marsden Joins One of Our Favorite Sitcoms Ahead of ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3

Ahead of Dead to Me Season 3, series actor James Marsden has joined a fan-favorite sitcom that is getting a big revival. Deadline reports that Marsden will appear in the Party Down reboot as Jack Botty, an actor who stars as the lead in a very popular superhero franchise. Jack, a recurring character for the new series, is described as very happy with his life, having looks that “match his charm,” and pleased to be “the center of everyone’s attention.”

In addition to Marsden, Jennifer Garner has also joined the Party Down revival cast. She’ll be playing Evie, “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.” Scott was a Party Down cast member during the show’s original two-season run on Starz, along with Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally, all of whom are also returning for the revival. Lizzy Caplan is the only original Party Down cast member not coming back for the new series, as scheduling conflicts kept her from being able to join.

The Party Down revival was first announced back in March 2021. It was revealed later that the new series was returning with original series’ creators/executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge signed on as EPs, along with Scott, who was a producer on the original. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, per Deadline, noting that getting the entire original cast back together was always going to be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast – many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars – return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz, when the revival was announced. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.” At this time, there is no word on when the Party Down revival will premiere.