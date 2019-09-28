‘JAG’ Star Catherine Bell Thrilled by ‘Surreal’ Experience Reprising Role on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Many fans of the NCIS universe of shows were thrilled when the stars of JAG were set to return for a storyline on the finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. David James Elliott and Catherine Bell were only teased in the finale back in May but their characters and former love interests Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. and Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie will get a proper return in the season 11 premiere on Sunday.

The excitement doesn’t just stop at fans, though. Bell is very excited to step back into the role she played 14 years ago on JAG, stepping into the same room with her co-star for the first since when the premiere airs.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, Bell hyped up the crossover as “amazing” and noted how special the original show that spawned NCIS is with fans.

“That show [JAG] still holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts, whether they were watching it with dad as a kid or they’ll watch reruns of the show,” Bell told the outlet. “I love all of the feedback and excitement, and I’m going to try and watch with everyone on Sunday.”

She also noted how surreal it was to return as the character she played for nine years.

“Yeah, definitely a bit surreal. I was Mac for nine years, so it was a huge part of my life, but at the same time, it’s been close to 14 years that I had been her. I went back and watched a bunch of episodes to remind myself, ‘What was she like? I remember shooting that that time!’” Bell said. “And so, it was kind of like, ‘OK, well, what is she like now?’ She’s older. She could do different jobs. I’m thinking about what she’s been through and how she’s evolved, but absolutely it was like putting on an old pair of shoes.”

Bell will only appear in the first episode of the series when it returns but she claims she’s open for a return in future episodes. This is separate from the rumored revival that might be on the way at CBS, something that might be interesting to the actress given her response.

“It seems to be something that people are really into, with all these shows that are coming back in different versions. We’d be the original cast; I mean, I think that’d be great,” Bell tells ET. “I think there were some great reaction. I know my fans are freaking out on Instagram about the possibility.”

The original run of JAG was picked up by WGN America shortly after the NCIS: Los Angeles crossover was announced.