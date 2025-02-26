How Hoda Kotb Feels After Her ‘Today’ Exit Revealed in New Report

Former morning TV queen Hoda Kotb is reportedly swapping designer outfits for sweatpants as reality sets in about life beyond the spotlight. The ex-Today show anchor, who stepped away from her coveted position after 17 years, is allegedly experiencing mixed emotions about her departure, according to RadarOnline.com. Sources claim the 60-year-old television veteran’s confidence has taken a hit following recent Nielsen ratings that show her former program thriving without her at the helm.

“Hoda was crushed when she heard that,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “She thought the outpouring of love when she left was proof she played a key role in the show’s success. Now she’s wondering if she was part of the reason they were always trailing ‘GMA’.”

The ratings report revealed that during the week of Jan. 13, Today attracted an impressive 2.8 million total viewers and secured 698,000 viewers in the crucial 25-54 demographic. This performance allowed the NBC morning program to surpass rival Good Morning America, something that reportedly happened infrequently during Kotb’s tenure.

Beyond professional disappointment, sources suggest Kotb is finding her new lifestyle adjustment challenging. “She’s not out and dolled up at fancy dinner meetings in midtown Manhattan anymore,” one source explained. “She’s running around in sweatpants and her hair up, picking up her kids from playdates. She never realized how far from glamorous things would turn out.”

Insiders hinted that Kotb’s exit wasn’t entirely voluntary, claiming she was “virtually driven off the show after years of fighting” with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, 53, and Jenna Bush Hager, 43. Since her departure, the program has restructured around Guthrie and new co-host Craig Melvin, with veteran weather anchor Al Roker contributing to what one industry insider described as high-energy programming that keeps “viewers remain locked in.”

Despite the show’s apparent success without her, some sources maintain that Kotb’s absence has created a void. “Hoda was the heart and soul of the show and it’s not the same without her,” one insider confided to RadarOnline.com.

The sentiment seems echoed on-air as well. During a recent segment discussing the upcoming Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt, Guthrie appeared to miss her former co-anchor’s presence. “Can I tell you, I’m really missing some lady energy right now,” Guthrie remarked while surrounded by male colleagues Carson Daly, Al Roker, and Willie Geist, according to Hello! magazine.

Interestingly, the report suggests that former Today host Matt Lauer, who was dismissed following sexual misconduct allegations, sees opportunity in Kotb’s current situation. Sources claim Lauer is actively recruiting his former colleague for a potential new media venture. “Matt’s hoping to convince Hoda to join him in a comeback he hopes will eclipse both of their times on Today,” an insider revealed.

For now, Today continues with its new lineup while Kotb adjusts to life away from the daily grind of network television. Whether her departure represents a permanent lifestyle change or merely a pause before her next professional chapter remains to be seen.