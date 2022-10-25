'House of the Dragon': When Will Season 2 Premiere?

House of the Dragon may have only just concluded its debut season when "The Black Queen" smashed records to become HBO's biggest finale since Game of Thrones Sunday night, but fans are already eager to watch the Dance of Dragons play out on screen. Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood and documenting the fight for the Iron Throne between the Greens and the Blacks, the series has proven to be massively popular, but when will House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere?

Unfortunately for fans, it seems likely that the wait for new episodes will be rather long. Although House of the Dragon was renewed for a second season just five days after the pilot episode aired, bringing a new batch of episodes to the screen takes plenty of hard work and a lot of time, and co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal told Variety in a recent interview that filming on Season 2 will begin in early 2023, adding that it remains "to be determined" whether the season will premiere next year. However, if the production time for Season 1 is in indication, it seems 2024 is the more likely timeframe.

Season 1 began filming in April 2021 and didn't premiere until 15 months later on August 21, 2022. Assuming production time on Season 2 follows the same course, this would mean that if production were to start on Season 2 in April 2023, the new season would not premiere until August 2024. However, Condal did not indicate how long production on House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to take or when exactly it will begin, other than the general "early 2023" start time.

Following the events of the Season 1 finale (spoilers ahead!), which saw Aemond Targaryen dragon Vhagar kill Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon and his dragon Arrax, thus officially starting the civil war, Season 2 will continue to document the Dance of Dragons, the civil war between factions within House Targaryen over who is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Condal told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season will "feel much more like a middle season – seasons 3-6 of Game of Thrones – in terms of its scope and breadth and the number of characters" and will open "up the world in a big way and the sprawl grows quite a bit" as it follows multiple characters.

The complete 10-episode debut season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max alongside all eight seasons of flagship series Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.