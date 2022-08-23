'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character

HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."

The premiere episode of the series included an "inciting event" for the story when Queen Consort Aemma Targaryen died in childbirth. Pregnant with her husband to King Viserys I's child, Aemma endures a gruelingly difficult labor, which culminates with a Caesarean section Visery's agrees to that is performed without Aemma's consent. Depicted in vivid detail, the scene documented the brutal procedure, which resulted in Aemma's death due to blood loss.

According to co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, "the theme of this birth scene was 'torture,'" and meant to "shine a light on how the experience of men and women in this world has parallels to our own past and present... You've got this battle showing man's eternal quest for power and status. And then within that, you've got this woman who's at the mercy of a man's decision." However, many of the show's nearly 10 million viewers thought the scene took things too far, with many taking to social media to hit out at what they viewed as unnecessary brutality. Keep scrolling to see how House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the buzzed about scene.