'House of the Dragon' Halloween Costume Highlights
House of the Dragon wrapped up just in time for Halloween, and fans clearly took notice. The season finale premiered on Sunday, Oct. 23, leaving fans at least a week to put their ensembles together. After covering about 20 years of Westerosi history in 10 episodes, there were plenty of great costume ideas ripe for the picking.
House of the Dragon introduced fans to a whole new generation of princesses, lords and knights in Westeros – some in multiple age groups. It also reignited fan interest in Game of Thrones, reviving some of the classic costume ideas from that show along with George R.R. Martin's books. All in all, it was a great way for fans to vent their love for the series and their sadness that it's over for about two years.
House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season but it won't be airing until at least 2024. The show is expected to begin filming this spring in Europe. In the meantime, there are six other TV shows about Westeros in development, as well as new books on the horizon. Scroll on to see fans' best efforts at Westerosi style.
Corlys
October 29, 2022
It's no surprise that Lord Corlys Velaryon was a popular costume this year, as the first Black lord in Westeros on TV.
Daemon & Rhaenyra
@zane no Instagram pic.twitter.com/v9gc4byZrG— liz HOTD SPOILERS (@roguesdelights) October 31, 2022
The pairing of Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen was a surprisingly popular couples' costume this year considering that the two are an incestuous couple. Fans are actively grappling with their love for this match online, and in the costume shop, apparently.
King Viserys
Happy halloween bitches #HOTD @HouseofDragon pic.twitter.com/1ApES3aXTp— Oli🛹 (@HEADEYSWORLD) October 28, 2022
October 31, 2022
Dressing as King Viserys was another popular one this year – particularly the later episodes when he was sickly and injured. Fans put their makeup and masking skills to the test.
Missandei & Grey Worm
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥰🥰🥰🥰— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 30, 2022
Writer and influencer Raina and her boyfriend dressed up as Missandei and Grey Worm from Game of Thrones, and fans felt it was spot on. Her tweet even got a comment from actress Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei on the show.
Meme
Happy Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/kFKKbTQP6i— out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 31, 2022
My Halloween costume finally arrived! pic.twitter.com/ti4PMNPMXO— Daemyra apologist (@DailyDaemyra) October 27, 2022
The fake Halloween costume meme format got a lot of mileage this year, including in the House of the Dragon fandom online.
Personal Spin
Had to rep for House Targaryen & House Velaryon real quick lol. It's all in the details.#HOTD #HOUSEVELARYON #HouseTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #Halloween pic.twitter.com/d9l0KL50pW— Blacklight (@IAMBlacklight) October 30, 2022
Many fans took the trappings of Westerosi culture and put their own spin on it rather than mimicking a specific character. Because Martin's world is so fleshed out with minute details, this left a lot of room to endow props and costumes with meaning.
Aemond "One-Eye" Targaryen
#aemond #Vhagar #hotd #halloween pic.twitter.com/36TfKXuDQw— Abigail Dolan (@DolanAbbie) October 31, 2022
Makeup artists couldn't resist trying their hand at Aemond's prominent eye scar – perhaps one of the most recognizable features from the entire season.
Dragons
Vermithor was a fearsome beast. Accustomed to men and having had a previous rider, by the reign of Aegon II Targaryen, Vermithor was tolerant of the presence of people and more accepting of new riders.
Happy Halloween from the fiercest fluff of cloud @layathecoconut #HOTD pic.twitter.com/xCyzWZcW3B— Ralph | Stream #TheLoneliestTime (@maroontito) October 30, 2022
Hugo is Vhagar for Halloween #HotD pic.twitter.com/dI1oNNUKhS— Carys Morley (@MorleyCarys) October 31, 2022
Finally, House of the Dragon made pet costumes simple and easy this year by providing plenty of dragons to dress up as. Hopefully, those who dressed their furry friends up as Vhagar have a firm handle on them, unlike Aemond.