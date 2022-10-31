'House of the Dragon' Halloween Costume Highlights

House of the Dragon wrapped up just in time for Halloween, and fans clearly took notice. The season finale premiered on Sunday, Oct. 23, leaving fans at least a week to put their ensembles together. After covering about 20 years of Westerosi history in 10 episodes, there were plenty of great costume ideas ripe for the picking.

House of the Dragon introduced fans to a whole new generation of princesses, lords and knights in Westeros – some in multiple age groups. It also reignited fan interest in Game of Thrones, reviving some of the classic costume ideas from that show along with George R.R. Martin's books. All in all, it was a great way for fans to vent their love for the series and their sadness that it's over for about two years.

House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season but it won't be airing until at least 2024. The show is expected to begin filming this spring in Europe. In the meantime, there are six other TV shows about Westeros in development, as well as new books on the horizon. Scroll on to see fans' best efforts at Westerosi style.