'House of the Dragon' Blu-ray Gets Nice Discount in Amazon New Year Sale

House of the Dragon Season 1 on home video is discounted at the time of this writing, making for an easy last-minute gift for the fantasy fan in your life. The 4K version of the acclaimed HBO show is available here on Amazon for $49.95. The Blu-ray copy is also discounted at $39.50, while the DVD copy is $34.67.

House of the Dragon premiered this fall on HBO and aired simultaneously on HBO Max, but fans could be forgiven for grabbing a physical copy early. HBO Max has come under a lot of scrutinies in the last few months for removing shows from its streaming catalog, leaving fans with few ways to watch them. Aside from that, the House of the Dragon home video release has some interesting special features for die-hard fans to make not of.

Had to duck out for a second, so took the chance to pick up the House of the Dragon steelbook! pic.twitter.com/GJoMcaY3JF — Andrew Roberts (@AndrewFilms15) December 19, 2022

The season was released in a limited edition collectible steel book with a code for a digital copy. The 10 episodes were spread across 8 discs, along with nine special featurettes. They are titled "Welcome to Westeros," "A New Reign," "Returning to Westeros," "Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin," "Height of an Empire," "Noble Houses," "Familiar Places," "Return to the Seven Kingdoms" and "Introducing the Characters."

For those unaware, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on author George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Fire & Blood is a companion to Martin's series A Song of Ice and Fire, describing a historical period in Westeros from the perspective of an in-world historian. The show starts about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but it may jump to other parts of the timeline later on.

While Game of Thrones followed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) as the last scion for House Targaryen, House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the peak of its power. Members of the dragon-riding family fight among themselves for power and influence, while also acknowledging secrets that fans weren't aware they possessed up until now. The mystical truths in Martin's fictional world have never felt so close, yet so far.

House of the Dragon had a successful first season and was renewed for another. The show is expected to go back into production in early 2023 and Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. In the meantime, you can stream the series on HBO Max or grab the home video version above for yourself.