Hoda Kotb out From ‘Today’ Sick With the Flu, and Fans Weigh In

Fans are sending their support and well wishes to Today co-host Hoda Kotb after it was revealed on Monday that she is battling the flu. As a result of the illness, Kotb will be forced to miss several days of the morning show as she recovers, with an exact return date yet unknown, which has left fans flocking to social media to send her healing vibes.

“If you’re missing Hoda, so are we,” Guthrie said. “Guess what, she’s got the flu. And we think she’ll be out ’til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we’re sending her our best wishes this morning.”

Guthrie added that Kotb “did get the flu shot for those who are wondering.”

“[Hoda Kotb] Praying you feel better soon, Hoda, and that your beautiful girls and Joel stay well,” wrote one fan alongside a series of bright flower emojis.

“[Hoda Kotb] So sorry you are sick,” added somebody else.

“Hope you feel better,fight that flu,” tweeted another Today show viewer alongside a strength emoji.

@hodakotb, a notation came up said you wasn’t feeling well.Sorry to hear that & PRAYERS you get Better soon.🙏💗✌(Prayers+ Love+ Peace) pic.twitter.com/tsvVtpR7Ps — *BLESSED* & GRATEFUL 🙏💗✌💒🇺🇸 (@GennyMarie7) March 2, 2020

“[Hoda Kotb] wishing you a speedy recovery,” commented one person. “I had the flu shot and got influenza A. That was almost two weeks ago and I still don’t feel 100%.”

“[Hoda Kotb] just heard you were out sick,” reacted one fan. “Get well soon. Prayers, Love, and Light.”

“[Hoda Kotb] Praying you feel better soon,” tweeted another Today show viewer.

“Sending well wishes to [Hoda Kotb] the flu Is no joke this year!” wrote somebody else.

“You just made our morning, thank you! We had so much fun with you on Friday!” Kotb’s friend, WESH 2 News anchor Michelle Imperato, wrote. “Hope you feel better soon!”

