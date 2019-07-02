HBO Series ‘Divorce’ Ending After Season 3

HBO’s Divorce is is ending after the upcoming third season, according to a report by Variety. Season 3 premieres on Monday, marking the beginning of the end for the series.

Divorce stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Frances and Thomas Haden Church as Robert, a couple working their way through an arduous divorce. It re-frames the way divorces are often shown in the media, going over the gritty details of dividing two interconnected lives.

The show also stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, Charlie Kilgore and Becki Newton — who was made a series regular for Season 3. It was created by Sharon Horgan, but Season 3 features Liz Tuccillo as the new showrunner.

Parker is also an executive producer on the series. Her company, Pretty Matches Productions, has a first-look deal with HBO. The network was not eager to cancel Divorce, but executive vice president of programming Amy Gravitt noted that this would not be the last fans saw of her on HBO.

“Sarah Jessica Parker has a unique ability to showcase the complexities of personal relationships with such empathy and humor,” she said. “With Divorce, she took our audiences through the keyhole and into the lives of a modern day couple dealing with the fallout of splitting up. As we end with the 3rd and final season of the show, we look forward to our next endeavor with Sarah Jessica and Pretty Matches.”



Overall, Divorce has had middling critical and popular success. It was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017. Parker got the Golden Globe nod for best actress, while the Emmy nomination was for best cinematography. However, critics have not always been kind to the show, especially in the first season.

At the time of this writing, Divorce has a 72 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season holds a 62 percent on the Tomatometer, while Season 2 has an 83 percent. On IMDb, the series has a 6.8 out of ten star rating.

HBO has been pulling away from the show as well. Season 1 got a 10-episode order, while Season 2 was dropped to 8 episodes. For the final season, there will be only six episodes, so the series will end at the beginning of August. On Twitter, fans are anxiously anticipating the return, but so far it looks like news of the cancellation has not spread far just yet.



Divorce Season 3 premieres on Monday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.