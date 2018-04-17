TV Shows

Celebs, Social Media Mourn Harry Anderson: ‘One of a Kind Talent’

Celebrities, co-stars and fans took to Twitter to remember Night Court actor Harry Anderson, who died Monday at age 65.

Anderson died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina. Police were called to his home before 8 a.m. Monday morning. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Anderson’s son, Dashiell Anderson, later told TMZ that his father died of natural causes.

The actor is best known for playing Judge Harry Stone on the NBC sitcom Night Court from 1984 to 1992. He earned three Emmy nominations for his role. He also had a recurring role on Cheers, where he used his skills as a magician to play conman Harry “The Hat” Gittes.

He also starred in his own sitcom, Dave’s World, from 1993 to 1997. The CBS series was inspired by the work of columnist Dave Barry.

Anderson’s other credits include the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, Tales from the Crypt, a 30 Rock episode and 2014’s A Matter of Faith. He appeared in eight Saturday Night Live episodes in the early 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and their two children.

Here is how fans remembered Anderson’s life and work.

Night Court co-star Markie Post, who played Christine Sullivan, wrote, “I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated.”

Night Court‘s Masha Warfield shared an old cast photo on Instagram. “Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already. I tip my hat to you, my friend,” she wrote in the caption.

“I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy,” filmmaker Judd Apatow wrote.

“The last time Harry Anderson played Comedy Magic Club, I opened for him,” actress Cristela Alonzo wrote. “I was asked because I was a big fan. It was a dream come true. I was just there last night and talked about how wonderful his magic was. If you’re not familiar, google him. He was just wonderful. RIP.”

Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he recently bought magic memorabilia from Anderson, including a phone booth with the actor’s name on it.

Here is how Anderson’s fans remembered his career.

