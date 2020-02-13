Harrison Ford Jokingly Calls Donald Trump a ‘Son of a B—’ During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Appearance

Harrison Ford had some things to say about Donald Trump. The Star Wars star was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to promote his upcoming film, The Call of the Wild. As Just Jared noted, during Ford’s interview, Kimmel held up a doctored cover of The Hollywood Reporter, which featured the 45th president and a quote referring to the “best call ever.”

“That’s the first thing that son of a b— has done for me — ever,” Ford said about the gag, before breaking out into laughter.

While the “best call ever” was a reference to a phone call Trump had with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky over the summer, which led to months of impeachment hearings in the House and Senate, Ford’s upcoming film is an adaptation of Jack London’s 1903 adventure novel of the same name.

The film follows a dog named Buck who’s stolen from his home in Santa Clara, California and sold to freight haulers in Yukon. After the dog crosses paths with John Thornton (Ford), the two embark on an adventure to help the dog find his place in the world.

The actor recently made a surprise appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where he reprised the role of smuggler-turned-reluctant hero Han Solo one last time. He’s also expected to don the fedora of Indiana Jones for a fifth installment of the adventure franchise sometime in 2021.

Kimmel, meanwhile, recently had a conversation about this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. Both Crystal and Kimmel have hosted the event in the past, and Crystal referred to as “a trial without witnesses.”

“It moves faster, but it’s not quite the result that you want,” Crystal went on to explain. “It’s the tradition of it. I always loved being out there. I loved the, I guess, the trust that the movie academy had in me to get me out there. When you have a show as long as it is, things are going to happen. The problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is there’s not somebody out there to capitalize on that moment.”

“We have to stick together, those jobs are very few,” Kimmel added, who as of right now is the show’s last-ever host after he MC’d the telecast in 2018.

The Call of the Wild opens in theaters on Feb. 21.