'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Producing ABC Drama Based on 'Paradise' Books

✖

Ellen Pompeo who's best known for her role as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, is stepping into a producing role here soon. The actress will be developing a series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's "Paradise" novel trilogy. The project Pompeo will work on is titled "Winter in Paradise," which is the first book in the series, released in 2018.

Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton will write the script and take over as executive producers. Pompeo will also be an executive producer on the project, along with Laura Halstein under their Calamity Jane production banner according to Variety. Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions, will also executive produce alongside Hillderbrand, while ABC Signature will be the studio.

The series will tell the story of Irene Steele, who lives what seems like a perfect life in Iowa City in a beautiful house with her husband to loves her unconditionally. However, after her husband dies, she finds out that he's been living a completely separate life with a second family in the Caribbean island of St. John. As she begins to unfold her husband's secrecy and betrayal, she and her kids find a new life for themselves in the island culture. The second book in the trilogy is titled "What Happens in Paradise," and the third is "Troubles in Paradise."

Pompeo has starred as the lead in the Shonda Rhimes series since 2005. As one of the only original cast members left, it's hard for some fans to imagine Pompeo doing anything else, however, stepping into a producing position on a different series will be a nice change of pace. Towards the end of 2020, the 51-year-old posted a photo of she and former co-star Patrick Dempsey on the beach. Ahead of the Season 17 premiere, fans went crazy over the photo, wondering what the two had up their sleeve and if he was making a series return.

The medical drama played into the coronavirus, using the very real and deadly sickness as a storyline for their season. Fans were shocked to see that Meredith had contracted COVID-19. While hooked up to medical monitors, the story went in-and-out of the beloved doctor meeting up with several of her former friends, including Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Dempsey), as she fights for her life. As a teaser, Pompeo shared the photo of the two Hollywood stars as the posed on the beach with smiles on their faces. She also shared a photo of the two wearing face masks writing, "Let's love, let's heal, let's wear a mask."