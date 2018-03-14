Watch a Sneak Peek of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ Premiere

The premiere of Station 19 is only a few days away, and we are getting an early look at the crew in action.

ABC released a a snippet from the upcoming firefighter drama, showing the team of firefighters, led by Captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) and his daughter Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz).

In the clip, released by Station 19‘s official Twitter account, viewers can see the firefighters of Seattle station 19 springing into action during a house fire.

Surprise! Here’s your first sneak peek at THE #Station19! pic.twitter.com/2SRXoc1SFs — Station 19 (@Station19) March 14, 2018

“I know you already know this but I’m still going to say it… contain the flame and get the hell out,” Pruitt says to his crew as the firefighters grab their gear to step into the fired-up structure.

The captain reprimands Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) for rushing before a plan has been called.

“Just ready to get in there sir.”

In the house, Andy checks the walls of the smokey inside of the house. The living room seems clear. The intense teaser ends as Andy and her partner find a woman passed out in the bathroom.

The highly-anticipated Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will follow the lives of the team of firefighters who risk their lives daily to keep the people of Seattle safe.

Jason George, whose Grey’s character Ben Warren jumped from the mothership series to fight fires alongside the Station 19 crew recently talked exclusively with PopCulture.com about the new series.

“Ben’s now in a situation where a bad day means he may [not only] lose the patient, he may lose one of his colleagues and partners or he may lose his own life, so he’s got a heavy learning curve,” George said.

Fans of Grey’s will definitely enjoy the action-packed spinoff series, as the sense of humor and emotion the medical drama is known for will translate into the new show.

“All the things that make you laugh about Grey’s, all the things that make you clutch the pearls and gasp and cry are all going to be there,” he added.

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET before jumping to its normal timeslot following Grey’s Anatomy every week.