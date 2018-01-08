ABC Midseason Schedule: ‘Grey’s’ Spinoff Subs for ‘Scandal’

ABC has revealed new details for their mid-season schedule lineup and, in a surprising twist, the currently untitled Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will be bumping back the wildly popular Scandal.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, which stars Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz, will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on March 22 with a two-hour debut episode, and will then bump Scandal, which usually airs at that time, to 10 p.m. ET.

Scandal isn’t the only show getting bumped by the impending Shondaland series, however, as after it airs its series finale on April 19, it will be replaced by Quantico for the remainder of the season, as reported by THR.

Additionally, For the People, another Shonda Rhimes-developed series, will be jumping into the 10 p.m. ET slot on Tuesdays, which is currently occupied by the Jason Ritter-lead series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which was given an additional three episodes to finish out its first season, but has yet to be renewed for a second.

While not much is known about the new Grey’s spin-off, it is said to revolve around the lives and careers of firefighters in a similar fashion to the way Grey’s Anatomy revolves around the lives and careers of doctors.

In addition to George and Ortiz, the series will also star, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Barrett Doss, and Miguel Sandoval, who will be playing the captain of the firehouse.

Photo credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin