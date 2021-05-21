'Grey's Anatomy' Snuck Another Main Cast Exit in Jesse Williams Goodbye

✖

The Grey's Anatomy cast is down not just one, but two doctors after tonight's episode. Greg Germann, who's played Dr. Tom Koracick on the medical drama since 2017, will also be walking away from the show alongside previously announced castmate Jesse Williams. Though, there is a silver lining for Grey's fans: series showrunner Krista Vernoff is leaving the door open for future appearances and Germann is expected to reprise his role as a guest.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Vernoff told Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day-to-day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!” Germann joined the series as a recurring star during Season 14, then was bumped to series regular after two seasons.

Koracick, along with titular character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), had a rocky season as they both battled COVID-19 in the hospital. His tumultuous love triangle with Teddy (Kim Raver) ended with the cardiologist finally choosing to stay with Owen Hunt (Kevin Mckidd). The goodbye wasn't completely sad, however. He and Owen had some sort of heart-to-heart in a touching conversation.

“To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege,” Germann said of his surprise exit. “A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!” The actor can currently be seen in Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats. The production is the first one post-pandemic to combine in-person and live stream theater. Performing live at a Los Angeles sound stage, Germann's scenes will be sent in via video-link to the Soho Theater, where a live audience will watch cast members Jassa Ahluwalia and Sophie Melville on stage.

The news comes after another character's shocking departure. Giacomo Gianniotti, who portrayed Andrew DeLuca, also left the show this season. "I've been on the show for a long time -- seven seasons -- and I think this is a good time to exit and have a fresh start," he said of his farewell at the time. "I was very in love with the story and the time it took to tell it properly. It's been a really, really amazing and satisfying experience for the past month and a half shooting this episode and going through the process of making it."