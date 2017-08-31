‘Shocking News’ Coming to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Premiere

As fans anxiously await the return of Grey’s Anatomy, the latest news regarding the ABC drama will build the anticipation to an all-time high.

The upcoming 14th season of the show is set to premiere later in September, and it is apparently coming back with a bang. A reporter with Entertainment Weekly revealed that there will be “shocking news” from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital by the end of the new season’s opener.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You may have heard that Grey’s Anatomy is heading into a lighter season, but trust me when I tell you that there will be some shocking news by the end of the two-hour premiere that will really make you question, well, everything,” EW reports.

Several members of the cast have described the next season as having a “lighter tone.” Earlier this week, Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, spoke about the all-new episodes to come earlier this week.

“It’s funnier, it’s sexier, it’s lighter,” Gianniotti, 28, said while speaking with TVLine. “We’re going to have fun this season.”

“There’s just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun. Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we’re going to explore what that dynamic is like,” he continued.

Gianniotti did mention that it won’t entirely be fun and games next season as there will be a fair share of emotional moments as well.

“You’re still going to need the tissue box every Thursday,” Gianniotti said, “because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new [medical] problems and crazy hospital scenarios.”

Jessica Capshaw, who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins on the series, also commented on the tone for season 14.

“We did a table read for both the first and second episodes, and they are righteously hysterical,” the 41-year-old actress said while speaking with E! News.

“They’re so much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey’s. It’s very funny. It’s very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it’s what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group,” she said.

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC