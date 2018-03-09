‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About Jackson and Maggie’s Surprise Kiss

Grey’s Anatomy has a new couple tearing the television series’ fandom in two.

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) have been flirting for some time now, but in tonight’s all-new episode the two finally addressed their chemistry in a huge way.

At the beginning of the episode, Maggie decides to host a game night so her friends can meet her new boyfriend Clive, but the night does not go as originally planned.

After an excruciating round of Pictionary, the doorbell rings and Maggie opens the door to find a woman who calls herself Clive’s wife. Jackson, who brought a date to the game night himself, kicks both of them out and ends the night early.

Later however, Jackson returns telling Maggie he broke up with his girlfriend, because he can’t stop thinking about her.

“All the time I’m with her I’m thinking about you, which isn’t really fair to her,” Jackson says.

“And I know what you’re going to say, I know you think we’re complicated Maggie, but relationships are complications. You can get hurt in the game, you can get hurt in the sidelines. You can get hurt because people are secretly married. How about I take you on a proper date?”

The two doctors then kiss, sealing the deal on Grey’s Anatomy new controversial couple.

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been divided about the couple ever since the show started hinting at the possibility of the too characters getting together.

Many, who were already mourning April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson’s old relationship after the news that Drew and Jessica Capshaw would be exiting the series, were quick to denounce the new couple.

Noooooo #GreysAnatomy looks like Magson is happening pic.twitter.com/CUWxt1wu5J — Nancy Pants (@nramirez2007) March 9, 2018

if you were rooting for Jackson and Maggie, unfollow me #greysanatomy — d💋 (@dnice_hart) March 9, 2018

I can’t believe I’m watching Maggie and Jackson make out I want to vomit #GreysAnatomy — Sumner (@sumnerr94) March 9, 2018

Me when Jackson and Maggie finally happened…no just no. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/8Xj65iiJS9 — Cathy Mendez (@catjmendez) March 9, 2018

While others were happy to see the new couple finally admit their feelings to each other after months of will-they, won’t-they drama.

Pretty sure I’m the only fan rooting for Jackson and Maggie 🤷🏽‍♀️ #GreysAnatomy — 米莎亨利 (@MISHAonyaMind) March 9, 2018

Anyone else need another minute to clam down after Jackson’s kiss? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/mgDgqtPOSq — I Watch 2 Much TV (@IHaveAGIF4That) March 9, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.