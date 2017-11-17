‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Left Breathless By Midseason Cliffhanger

Grey’s Anatomy fans were left breathless by tonight’s mid-season finale. In the middle of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s hacking crisis, former Glee actor Matthew Morrison showed up and it wasn’t for a good reason.

This was only Morrison’s second appearance on the show. He plays Paul Stadler, Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) estranged husband. She’s mentioned in the past that he was abusive towards her. He previously appeared on the show towards the end of last season.

In the end, he referred to Jo as “Brooke.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the hospital is still in crisis mode. A hacker is asking for nearly $20 million and Miranda (Chandra Wilson) is ready to pay it. But the FBI are there and they don’t want her to do that.

Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are on their way to another hospital to transfer a patient, but he’s bleeding out. The helicopter ride wasn’t going as planned and we don’t know if they made it to the other hospital safely.

Fans were stunned by the developments in the episode. Here’s how some of them reacted.

"Actual footage of me after the finale," one fan wrote on Twitter.

“[Come on] [Shonda Rhimes] YOU’RE KILLIN ME! CANT WAIT UNTIL JANUARY 18TH TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS,” one person wrote enthusiastically.

“[Grey’s Anatomy] was SO good tonight! Vintage Grey’s with the suspense & drama,” another fan wrote.

Greasy Rat: Hey Brooke. Oh wait, is it Jo now, right? 🙂

"ME IF WERE JO, ON MY WAY TO SAVE THAT LITTLE BOY'S LIFE," another fan wrote.

“JO WILSON DESERVES BETTER THAN THIS,” another added.

“Wow!!! What is Jo going to do?,” one fan wondered. “She needs to run to Alex for him to protect her and to save the little boys life!!”

"You won't care what life was like before you met her. TRUST ME. They become your everything. I wouldn't trade a thing. Not a single moment. Not a single struggle. Not a single tear," one fan wrote about step-parenting.

The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t air until Jan. 18.