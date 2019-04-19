‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Celebrate Owen Going to Therapy

Grey’s Anatomy is finally going to show Owen Hunt seeking treatment for his post-traumatic stress disorder, and fans are cheering for the storyline.

Thursday’s episode of the long-running medical drama, titled “Head over High Heels,” saw the trauma surgeon follow his sister’s advice and finally attempt to work on his mental health.

The episode began with Owen (Kevin McKidd) talking to Megan (Abigail Spencer) he will be attending therapy as he promised, while his screaming baby makes leaving the house more difficult than usual.

At the therapist’s office, Owen seems hesitant at first, asking the doctor about his credentials and showing disdain for the whole thing. The doctor tells Owen he specializes in the practice of finding how traumatic events affect a person’s body and working to fix those effects in order to heal the wounds.

Owen seems hesitant about the whole practice, but agrees to give it a shot since it helped her sister — and her PTSD from being kidnapped in Iraq for 10 years is significantly deeper than his, he says.

“Megan believes I am uncapable of letting joy in my life because of some unprocessed trauma that your weird voodoo therapy is supposed to help,” Owen tells the doctor.

Fans of the medical drama took to social media to share their joy over Owen finally getting help after years of suffering in silence.

“You know, Owen, you have to be open to the therapy. Stop calling it voodoo therapy,” one user commented.

“Owen back in therapy. FINALLY,” another user wrote.

“Owen, sit your ass down and listen to the therapist. Voodoo, new age, alternative, whatever they offering you need help,” a third user commented.

The therapist and Owen then begin to examine Owen’s trip to Germany, which ended up with him and Teddy (Kim Raver) conceiving their child.

The therapist gets Owen to realize he made the situation implode at the time because of a pattern he has been caught in for a long time. Through different arm movements, the therapist seems to find the answers to his deep rooted trauma started when he was 10.

Owen reveals he won an award at school that made him feel proud, but the memory brought tears to his eyes. He then remembers running home to show the award to his family, but his mom asked him to sit down and broke the news of his dad’s death.

“I was ashamed that I was so proud. That I was so happy when she was so sad,” Owen says. The doctor tells him the trauma caused him to distrust joy, and he has to learn to move past it in order to accept nothing bad will happen if he is happy.

“just said, “I am not going to cry tonight” and BAM. You just had to do it to me didn’t you Owen, another Twitter user commented.

At the end of the episode, Owen receives a text from Teddy checking in and he says he had a rough but good day.

Will Owen and Teddy get together finally? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.