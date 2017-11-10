‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans in Tears During 300th Episode

During the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and everyone else at Seattle Grace Hospital were stunned by patients Greg and Cleo. It started everyone down a road of memories, which had audiences in tears.

They looked just like George (T.R. Knight) and Christina (Sandra Oh), who haven’t been on the show in years.

Incredibly, the two — who are stuck inside a roller coaster car — are both interns at Seattle Presbyterian! They are also big fans of Dr. Grey. Their friend, the pregnant woman Liza, also looks curiously like Izzie (Katherine Heigl).

Meredith was supposed to fly off for the Harper Avery awards ceremony, but she stayed around to help the patients. Even though she wasn’t there, she still won. She could see the ghost of her mom, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), observing her moment.

Before the show, the crew behind Grey’s told fans that they would be seeing “ghosts” during the episode. Indeed, there was a lot of reminiscing going on among the doctors.

“Episode 300 is going down kind of like memory lane. We’ll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang,” James Pickens Jr. told E! News.

“And it’s so cool how they do it. And they found three remarkable actors…When I came and I saw them, I said, ‘Wow,’ because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much. So it will be nice for the audience to say, ‘Oh wow, there they are.’”

Here’s how fans reacted to the episode on Twitter.

Debbie Allen, who directed the episode, told E! News that fans should keep their eyes open for surprises. However, no one returned for the show, other than Burton.

“There’s a lot of little nuggets and throwbacks to the past,” Allen said. “I call it our Hubble telescope episode, because the Hubble telescope lets you look back into the past and forward. And this show, it’s all of that.”

Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen, told Entertainment Tonight that he hoped Sandra Oh would return.

“I hope she will. I think it would be so much fun,” McKidd added. “It would open up so much again in the story and mix everything up. Owen, wherever he is in his life, would have incredible stories. She’s just such an amazing actor. I still miss her to this day.”

In the end of the episode, Owen refused to agree that Cleo looked like Christina. Oh didn’t physically return, but she did call Meredith to congratulate her.

Fans loved hearing Alex imagine Izzie’s life since Katherine Heigl left Grey’s.

Some fans were disappointed that Christina and other characters didn’t actually return to the show. Instead, the hour was littered with references.

References were not enough for these fans.

Most fans were just excited to see Meredith finally win her overdue Avery award.

