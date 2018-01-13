‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renames Domestic Violence-Themed Winter Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy will be back from winter break with one of its main characters facing their abuser.

ABC announced Thursday the midseason premiere, airing Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, changed its title from “Four Seasons in One Day” to “1-800-799-7233.” This is the phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode synopsis, released by ABC in a press release, reads: “Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally faces her estranged, abusive husband Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), while Grey Sloan continues to work with the FBI after a hacker has compromised the hospital’s computer system.”

@GreysABC put out a Press Release today that 14×09 has been renamed from “Four Seasons in One Day” to “1-800-799-7233.” This is the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.@camilluddington @KristaVernoff @AndyReaser #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/8O940IuhRs — Caterina Online (@Caterina_Online) January 12, 2018

Morrison first appeared on Grey’s as Stadler near the end of the medical drama’s thirteenth season when Alex (Justin Chambers) looks him up at a conference and imagines different scenarios in which he confronts his girlfriend’s abusive husband.

Fans were shocked to see Stadler walking the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during the final moments of the winter finale in December, greeting Jo as she stepped off the elevator with a terrified look on her face.

Grey’s Anatomy, along with the rest of ABC‘s TGIT lineup including Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder will return from winter break Thursday, January 18.