Viewers Outraged by Greta Gerwig’s Snub for Best Director Nomination

While viewers tuned in Sunday night to watch the 75th annual Golden Globes, some couldn’t help but be furious about Greta Gerwig’s snub for Best Director.

Nominations for the category included Guillermo Del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg, but fans were dumbfounded by the fact that Gerwig wasn’t included in that list, especially after her film Lady Bird won Best Picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Let this sink in: Greta Gerwig directed her lead actor to a Golden Globe win

Greta Gerwig directed the film that won best picture

Greta Gerwig was not dominated for best director – all men were. #TIMESUP #GoldenGlobes #LadyBird — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) January 8, 2018

One Twitter user stated that Gerwig’s snub was “yet another reminder that, in Hollywood, a woman’s talent is often overlooked if a man’s name isn’t attached to it, too.”

Lady Bird winning Best Film but Greta Gerwig not winning Best Script and not even being nominated as Best Director is yet another reminder that, in Hollywood, a woman’s talent is often overlooked if a man’s name isn’t attached to it, too. — Dened Rey (@Hajabeg) January 8, 2018

Gerwig’s film, Lady Bird, took home Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), while actress Saoirse Ronan, the lead in the movie, took home Best Actress.

Others couldn’t help but point out how correct actress Natalie Portman had been.

Greta Gerwig’s victory validates Natalie Portman’s comment. Gerwig’s film won but she’s not even nominated for best director? Makes no sense. — Touré (@Toure) January 8, 2018

Greta Gerwig just became one of the first female directors whose film won Best Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. Yet she wasn’t nominated for Best Director. Natalie Portman called it. — Rubina Madan Fillion (@rubinafillion) January 8, 2018

Portman, who took the stage alongside Ron Howard to present the award for Best Director, voiced her frustration regarding the all-male nominations, publicly calling out the Golden Globes voters.

“And here are the all-male nominees,” Portman said before the screen flashed to the faces of the five men who had been nominated in the category.

Guillermo was ultimately won the category.