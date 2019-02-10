Grammys 2019: ‘SNL’ Star Melissa Villasenor Goes All out for Lady Gaga During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor gave a show-stopping performance as Lady Gaga during Weekend Update, belting out “Shallow” to show her support for the singer at the Grammys.

Melissa Villaseñor impersonates Lady Gaga and sings “Shallow” on tonight’s episode of SNL! pic.twitter.com/UuIJ5jSUFh — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) February 10, 2019

Villaensor showed up at the Weekend Update desk dressed in a white suit with blond hair, just like Lady Gaga. When Colin Jost asked her if she was dressed as Lady Gaga, she said she dressed like that for all the “Melissa Monsters” out there.

She then picked a song she heard “for the first time this morning” for song of the year, called “Shallow.” Villasenor then performed the first verse before Jost stopped her.

“I know you’ve been trying to get your Lady Gaga impression on the show for awhile now,” Jost said.

“How dare you! I’m not trying to do an impression,” she said. “I’m Melissa and this is my famous Grammy preview.”

Jost replies, “O.K. … because you’re wearing a Lady Gaga wig!”

“This isn’t a wig… I was born this way,” Villasenor told him.

Villasenor then sang another verse of the song, with Kyle Mooney popping in as Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born character to join her on the chorus.

“This is great, but I don’t think we can afford the rights to perform ‘Shallow’ on the show,” Jost said.

“Hey… tell me something boy, aren’t you tired of trying to fill that void?” Villasenor began to sing. “Or do you need more? Ain’t it hard keepin’ it so hardcore?”

Then, Villasenor perfectly performed Gaga’s now-famous drawn-out “ah” to the end of the segment.

“I’m supposed to tell a joke after that?” Michael Che asked before continuing Weekend Update.

“Shallow” is prominently featured in Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake and was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The film was also nominated for eight Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Actress (Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

The Grammys start at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS , live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Oscars are on Feb. 24.

Villasenor joined SNL for the 2016-2017 season and is the first Latina cast member in the show’s history. She was promoted to repertory player this season.

SNL episodes air weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC