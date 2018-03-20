‘Good Girls’ and ‘Superstore’ Just Had an Unexpected Crossover

NBC pulled off a sly crossover on Monday night between new comedy Good Girls and veteran hit Superstore.

In the freshman sitcom, Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman play three suburban moms who try to figure out their day-by-day plan after they went too far in a robbery. The women’s latest antics sent them to visit a Cloud 9 big box store, where the network’s veteran Superstore takes place.

There had not been any indication previously that the two stories existed in the same universe, so the location was a fun surprise for loyal NBC fans.

The series teased the moms’ trip to Cloud 9 on social media Monday, sharing a GIF of them sneaking around the store with a cart.

In the episode, Beth, Ruby and Annie discovered that Rio dumped an injured henchman onto Beth’s daughter’s bed during the girl’s lavish birthday party. While birthday celebration continued, the ladies rushed off to gather some supplies at Cloud 9, their friendly neighborhood superstore.

It is unlikely that the employees on Superstore in St. Louis will ever cross paths with the women of Good Girls, the fictional big box retail store plays a larger part in the episode that just a quick location cameo.

The store actually inspired Beth and her gang to help Rio exchange his fake money for clean bills.

The preview for next week’s episode takes the women back to Cloud 9 as they shop their hearts out at the superstore for some high-priced items, although it appears that they’ll quickly discover that large bills are tested for counterfeit.

Both Good Girls and Superstore teased the crossover on social media and hinted to the characters’ money scheme in the upcoming show.

“Hey @NBCSuperstore, we hear you have an amazing return police. That’s going to come in REAL handy for us #GoodGirls tonight,” the show teased the new episode.

“Yes. We accept returns at #Superstore, but only if you #GoodGirls bring the receipts!” the Superstore account replied.

“Great. Cash, card, or 5-finger discount? We’re kind of in a hurry,” the Good Girls account teased.

While the Good Girls characters will find themselves heading deeper into the crime world while stealing from Cloud 9, it is unclear whether Superstore, which was renewed for a fourth season, will return nods to the new NBC series. At very least, they could show footage of the rogue thieves plaguing the stores of Cloud 9.

Catch new episodes of Good Girls on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and new episodes of Superstore on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.