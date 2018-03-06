‘Good Girls’ Resolves Episode 1’s Cliffhanger

Good Girls returned for its second episode after a strong series premiere, and it shows what the characters did after that intense pilot cliffhanger.

To recap, two of the leads, Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Annie (Mae Whitman), had knocked out Annie’s boss, Boomer (David Hornsby).

Boomer was blackmailing Annie and attempted to sexually assault her, but Beth deterred him with a toy gun and hit him with a Jack Daniels bottle as he tried to leave and contact the authorities about their crime. He then ran into the apartment, collapsed through a glass table and was knocked out cold.

Episode two, entitled “Mo Money Mo Problems,” picks up the following day. Beth is shown in a bit of a daze as she sends her kids off to school. Annie returns to work and finds that police are still investigating the robbery.

The two sisters then reunite with Ruby (Retta) at Beth’s home. They then explain the events from the night before to Ruby. They lead her to a treehouse in the backyard, where they are holding Boomer hostage.

The supermarket manager’s limbs are shown bound with a jump rope and a zip tie, and he is being gagged with some sort of cloth.

“What am I even looking at right now?” Ruby frantically asks as they peer inside the treehouse.

Boomer squeals for help, but the trio simply returns inside to figure out their next move.

The rest of the episode deals with the friends dealing with the hostage situation and trying to scrap together cash to pay back the gang they are indebted to.

Good Girls airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Danielle Levitt