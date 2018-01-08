TV Shows

Social Media Blasts Golden Globes for Muting Frances McDormand’s Speech

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand: ‘As many of you know, I keep my politics private but it was […]

By

During Frances McDormand‘s victory speech at the Golden Globes, she was muted several times by the producers of the ceremony.

Social media noticed and thought it was really bizarre, especially since viewers at home heard her say “shite” uncensored.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McDormand is known for giving great speeches at awards shows, and her speech this time was no different. She won for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It was her first victory at the Globes since she shared a 1994 special award with the cast of Short Cuts. She also has an Oscar for Fargo.

The other nominees in the category were Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game), Meryl Streep (The Post), Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Twitter users were a bit puzzled by the double-bleeping of McDormand. Here is how some viewers reacted.

One person didn’t even blame NBC for bleeping a few words, since McDormand was the only one of the nominees likely to drop a curse word.

Image: NBC

Tagged:
,

Related Posts