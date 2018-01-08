Social Media Blasts Golden Globes for Muting Frances McDormand’s Speech

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand: “As many of you know, I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight.” https://t.co/AevCojIid8 #GodlenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hfSu2Ysf4f — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2018

During Frances McDormand‘s victory speech at the Golden Globes, she was muted several times by the producers of the ceremony.

Social media noticed and thought it was really bizarre, especially since viewers at home heard her say “shite” uncensored.

McDormand is known for giving great speeches at awards shows, and her speech this time was no different. She won for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It was her first victory at the Globes since she shared a 1994 special award with the cast of Short Cuts. She also has an Oscar for Fargo.

The other nominees in the category were Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game), Meryl Streep (The Post), Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Twitter users were a bit puzzled by the double-bleeping of McDormand. Here is how some viewers reacted.

Did they just mute out “Fox Searchlight,” “tectonic shift,” and a story about baseball? Someone’s a little eager with that button, #GoldenGlobes — Erin (@lilyhandmaiden) January 8, 2018



Oh, boy. Here comes Frances McDormand and she’s got a few things to say.✊🏼😍#GoldenGlobes — Dizzy ★ (@TinDizzy) January 8, 2018



Never bleep Frances McDormand. Never. You never ever censor that shit. She is dropping so much knowledge and deserves to be heard!#GoldenGlobes — Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) January 8, 2018



The parts of Frances McDormand’s they didn’t have to bleep our were pretty poignant. — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiescoNBC5) January 8, 2018



I want to live the kind of life of a Frances McDormand, who scares network TV so much that they bleep the wrong words in her acceptance speeches. #GoldenGlobes — Jessica Toomer (@jessica_toomer) January 8, 2018

One person didn’t even blame NBC for bleeping a few words, since McDormand was the only one of the nominees likely to drop a curse word.

Tbh you can’t really blame NBC for getting a little trigger happy with the censor bleep during Frances McDormand’s speech, because if any of those nominees was going to drop an F bomb, it was definitely her. — Corey O (@quintessencey) January 8, 2018



Who was on bleep duty for Frances McDormand? Trigger happy much? — regan (@theindiealto) January 8, 2018



