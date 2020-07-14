'Glee' Fans Outraged by 'Glee Curse' Comments Going Viral on Social Media Following Naya Rivera's Death

Fans mourning the loss of Naya Rivera are growing frustrated with the growing number of people commenting about the supposed "Glee curse." Rivera, 33, was confirmed dead Monday after having gone missing on Lake Piru in Southern California during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey last week. Her death marked the latest tragedy to rock the cast of the popular musical dramedy, on which she starred as Santana Lopez.

Rivera's body was recovered by search and recovery teams on July 13, exactly seven years to the day that Glee actor Cory Monteith died at the age of 31 from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. Just two years later, in 2015, Noah "Puck" Puckerman actor Mark Salling was arrested for possession of more than 50,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on his computers. Just after pleading guilty, he died by suicide at age 35.

Rivera's disappearance and subsequent confirmed death, presumably by drowning, has sparked further discussions about the "Glee curse," some believing that she is the latest victim of the alleged curse. For many, however, such discussions are disrespectful, with some fans even discouraging people from talking about the "curse" while so many other fans, as well as members of the cast, are still mourning the actress. Scroll down to see what people are saying.