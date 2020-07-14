'Glee' Fans Outraged by 'Glee Curse' Comments Going Viral on Social Media Following Naya Rivera's Death
Fans mourning the loss of Naya Rivera are growing frustrated with the growing number of people commenting about the supposed "Glee curse." Rivera, 33, was confirmed dead Monday after having gone missing on Lake Piru in Southern California during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey last week. Her death marked the latest tragedy to rock the cast of the popular musical dramedy, on which she starred as Santana Lopez.
Rivera's body was recovered by search and recovery teams on July 13, exactly seven years to the day that Glee actor Cory Monteith died at the age of 31 from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. Just two years later, in 2015, Noah "Puck" Puckerman actor Mark Salling was arrested for possession of more than 50,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on his computers. Just after pleading guilty, he died by suicide at age 35.
Rivera's disappearance and subsequent confirmed death, presumably by drowning, has sparked further discussions about the "Glee curse," some believing that she is the latest victim of the alleged curse. For many, however, such discussions are disrespectful, with some fans even discouraging people from talking about the "curse" while so many other fans, as well as members of the cast, are still mourning the actress. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
• don’t talk about the glee curse— ミ☆ (@LGBTPOSNER) July 9, 2020
• don’t compare her to m*rk
• don’t bring corey into it or post the ‘if i die young’ scene
• don’t call her santana, her name is a naya rivera, she’s a real person with a family
• don’t plug your shitty fucking fan cam in the tags
your "glee cast is cursed" tweets are not it. how dare you compare a missing mother to a pedophile who killed himself so he wouldn't have to face consequences?— lina (@filmcherries) July 9, 2020
stop talking about a fucking glee curse. these are real lives and families that have been affected and broken. this isn’t the time for your weird conspiracies for a few likes and some clout. u insensitive little fucks.— s (@luthorskrypton) July 13, 2020
shut the fuck up about a “glee curse” is so insensitive— rachel #2🛴 (@oqtaviax) July 13, 2020
also: read the room. don’t tweet about the glee “curse” and don’t tweet your fancams. show some respect.— 🏳️🌈 out of context glee 🏳️🌈 (@oocglee) July 9, 2020
an actual child could've witnessed his mom's last moments and weirdos on here are talking about a "glee curse." please shut the hell up and show some empathy for two seconds— dusty (@BRBRASTREISAND) July 9, 2020
if I see ANYONE bring up the 'glee curse' or pestering/harassing the cast to say something it's onsite— blaine :)!ミ☆| vote elliott stan/prom prince (@lil_fettuccine) July 13, 2020
if you heard the news about naya rivera and immediately tweeted about “the glee curse” or her performance of if i die young you are SICK. she was a real person, not just a character in a tv show or a part of some stupid theory. she has a real family who are actually +— ً (@avatarpiper) July 13, 2020
Rest in Power, Naya. I hope y’all on twitter keep your fucking mouths shut about a “glee curse” and give people who genuinely loved this woman for more than a character she played on tv a chance to mourn and process their grief. Her life means so much more than that. #nayarivera— EXCUSE MY BEAUTY, JOANN (@bottommagica) July 13, 2020
I feel like some of you need to remember that she's a HUMAN BEING before she's a character you watched on tv. This isnt about glee or some cast curse. This about Naya Rivera the person and hoping she makes it out of this alive— 𝔸ℕ𝕀𝕄𝔼𝔾𝔸𝕄𝔼ℝ ミ☆ (@nicomander) July 9, 2020
It’s not a curse. There’s no such thing as the “glee curse”. Let people mourn without these weird conspiracies.— BLM #NayaRivera (@sinjin43291498) July 13, 2020
that glee curse shit is so insensitive these are real people you’re talking about...— pls rt 📌 (@fIaylist) July 9, 2020
People still saying “it’s the Glee curse” that’s so disrespectful, Naya’s tragic passing had nothing to do with glee. Imagine if that was your mum, daughter, friend or family member. Her 4y/o son is left without his mummy. Let Naya rest in peace and let her family grieve 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/cbvsavu85Y— Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) July 13, 2020
Once again, the whole “Glee Curse” thing is disrespectful. Can we stop with that?— trisha 💚 (@mstrishaaa) July 13, 2020