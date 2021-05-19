'Ghosts': Rose McIver Stars in Supernatural CBS Comedy on Heels of 'iZombie'

✖

CBS has debuted the first trailer for Ghosts, a new supernatural comedy featuring former iZombie star Rose McIver. Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, McIver plays Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manner into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening.

Ghosts is based on a BCC series of the same name and is executive produced by Trent O’Donnell. In addition to McIver and Ambudkar, the series also stars Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, and Richie Moriarty. Ghosts will debut this fall, airing Thursdays at 9 pm ET, falling right between two returning freshman comedies: United States of Al (8:30 pm) and B Positive (9:30 pm). The comedy block will kick off with Young Sheldon at 8 pm, and then shift to Bull, a seasoned legal dramedy, that is set to air at 10 pm.

In an official synopsis of this show, CBS explained that "Ghosts is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar)" who are a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively. The couple decides to "throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast." Once there, they "find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home."

"The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700’s Militiaman, a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader," and "a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009." There is also "a slick ‘90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor." The series description adds, "If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them."