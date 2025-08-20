‘General Hospital’ Star Dealing With ‘A Lot of Aggression’ From Fans Over His Character’s Actions

Cameron Mathison isn’t a bad guy, but he plays one on TV… or, at least, you’d think people would realize that.

The General Hospital star has been playing Drew Cain on the iconic soap opera for four years now, but the 55-year-old actor is only just recently catching heat for his character’s actions.

On the Jennifer Hudson Show late last month, the actor appeared to discuss the “aggressive” treatment he’s been getting from fans of the series.

“I heard people got a problem with your character,” Hudson said. Mathison replied, “I’ve heard that too.”

“I’ve almost only played like the good guy, the hero in almost everything I’ve done, so in the last eight months it’s been quite different for Drew,” he said.

He then shared a story of a recent time he was accosted at his local grocery store.

“One time in particular at a supermarket, somebody recognized me and was very excited to meet [me] and then quickly shifted and was like, ‘I hate what Drew Cain’s doing,’ and grabbed an apple and threw an apple at me from across the produce section,” he said. “That was new for me,” he joked, before saying that things “could be worse.”

The clip was uploaded as an Instagram reel on the official page of the Jennifer Hudson Show, with the caption "Please don't throw apples at @cameronmathison!".