10 Steamiest ‘Game of Thrones’ Scenes So Far

The Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones are full of war, betrayal, love and greed, but it also balanced with copious amounts of sex.

Though probably unlike any sexual encounters you’ve ever experienced, watching these gratuitous scenes of nudity and erotic acts is a key part of understanding the game’s twists and turns, plus it’s pretty steamy.

Wars and alliances have pushed the show forward, but has sex changed the game more than anything? It brought us Jon Snow, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, after all.

But until that story comes into play, remember and relive some of the hottest, weirdest, most thrilling sex scenes Game of Thrones has had to offer, so far anyway. The game is long from over, so we can only hope for more erotic encounters to come.

Missandei and Grey Worm

You know you had to pick your jaw up off the floor when you saw this long-awaited moment between two of the strongest characters on Game of Thrones. This scene in season seven’s second episode was played off as more of a ‘love scene’ than a sexual encounter, but their profession of love and stripping down was all we could handle for one night.

If/when Grey Worm returns, we can only hope for another hot encounter at Dragonstone.

Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister

From the most recent steamy scene between Missandei and Grey Worm, let’s take it back to one of the first sexual visuals we got during this wild ride around Westeros and beyond.

Remember Jaime and Cersei’s first love scene in the tower? Never mind their relationship, this first glimpse of all the steamy, twisted sex to come in the series is thrilling.

It’s hard to believe this scene between forbidden lovers in Winterfell happened in the show’s first episode. And considering all the things this brother and sister have done “for love” since, sneaking away to do it before pushing Bran off the tower ledge is pretty tame!

Daenerys Targaryen and Doreah

After Daenerys’ graphic scenes consummating her marriage to Khal Drogo, she was in serious need of a sexual pep talk to change her story. Her handmaiden Doreah, a former pleasure house worker, gives Khaleesi all the advice she needs to take control of her own sexual pleasure and, ultimately, alter the dynamic in her relationship with the Dothraki leader.

Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo

Who knew hearing Dany tell her hunky Dothraki husband, “Tonight, I would look upon your face,” could be so hot?

A stark contrast to the previous sex scene in which Drogo takes her from behind, this may be one of the first glimpses we see of the Mother of Dragons’ true confidence.

Ros and Theon Greyjoy

Theon is a regular in Ros’ room in Winterfell (as is Tyrion), and the two have some flirty, rough fun before she sets off for her eventful (read: fateful) relocation to King’s Landing. Though Theon liked to throw around his position of power to Ros during their love scenes, he did say he’d miss her when she left. And considering his current situation down there, he probably misses their erotic time together more than ever.

Robb Stark and Talisa Stark (Maegyr)

Did you see this one coming? Though Robb was promised to a Frey lady, his impromptu floor scene with Talisa is one of the most romantic encounters we see on the show. Shortly after, this good-looking pair marry, but they don’t have a solid future as far as weddings are concerned.

Tyrion Lannister and Shae

Tyrion Lannister may have the most adorable relationship in all the Seven Kingdoms. Until Shae gets jealous and turns against him, that is. Though Shae’s profession as a prostitute sets her up for some gratuitous love scenes, it’s the witty banter and playfulness these two bring to their sex life and relationship that made us want more and more.

Jon Snow and Ygritte

Apparently he knows more than we think! Jon Snow broke his celibacy vow of the Night’s Watch and has his first go at sex with a red-hot wildling, so we’re pretty sure he’s the real winner of the GOT, no matter what. It’s a shame we won’t see this sexy duo on screen again, though a scene with nephew Jon and Auntie Dany may be on the horizon.

Melisandre (the Red Woman) and Stannis Baratheon

Melisandre didn’t hold back in her seduction of Stannis Baratheon, but it didn’t take much coaxing other than promise of a son. Her sexual prowess was equal parts frustrating and tantalizing, but the best part about this scene is that Stannis< didn’t bother removing his coat. A king does what he wants!

Podrick Payne and his ladies

We don’t see the deed here, but the buildup is quite enough. Tyrion, who is well-learned in the art of paying women for sex, repays his squire Podrick with a day of play and three naked ladies. To Tyrion’s surprise, the virgin impressed the ladies of the night so much they wouldn’t take payment! Like Tyrion and Bronn, we need details. Serious details.