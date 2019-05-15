‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Shares Emotional Goodbye to Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is bidding farewell to her onscreen counterpart Cersei Lannister following the battle at King’s Landing in “The Bells.”

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

The actress, who has portrayed Cersei Lannister, the GoT character that fans love to hate, since Season 1, took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Cersei after she became a victim of the “last war” for the Iron Throne in Season 8, Episode 5.

“There she goes,” Headey captioned the post. “It’s been fun, and bonkers . I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, Nights watch wouldn’t have her .. but still..)”

In the penultimate episode of the series, Cersei died in the arms of her brother and lover Jaime Lannister as the walls of the Red Keep fell around them, crushing them. Their deaths came as Daenerys Targaryen gave into the madness that had been teased throughout the course of the series and the madness that Lord Varys had predicted, a deception that ultimately led to his execution.

Although many fans were upset with how Cersei went out, many believing that she deserved a more dramatic and gruesome death given her reputation as a major villain in the series, Headey explained to Entertainment Weekly that she felt her onscreen death was fitting.

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together,” she said. “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”

“I think the important thing is that Jaime had a chance at freedom [with Brienne] and finally liberated himself from Cersei, which I think the audience will be thrilled about,” she added. “I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together.”

Game of Thrones‘ series finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.