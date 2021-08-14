'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Fulfills Jimmy Fallon's Wish on the 'Tonight Show'

✖

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington became the star to finally fulfill Jimmy Fallon's wish to bring the "Straight Up Goes For It" segment to life for The Tonight Show's 1500th episode. Harington made a visit to The Tonight Show stage, surprising viewers as he delivered a romantic rendition of Train's "Drops of Jupiter" behind a piano and surrounded by roses and candles.

"In honor of [the episode], something special is about to happen. Years ago, we had an idea for a bit called 'Straight Up Goes For It.' It's a simple idea, we have someone come out and straight-up sing 'Drops of Jupiter' by the band Train," Fallon said introducing the concept. "That's it. That's the whole idea. The sketch has been our white whale. We've been pitching it for years –– dozens of people, famous people that you know and love, both singers that sing in movies, that dance, they sing, they actually even have music out. They all passed on it," he said.

Some of Harington's fans would've been shocked to see the performer behind the keys of a piano since it's never been public knowledge that the star could play the instrument. Well, as Fallon reveals, he actually can't but he's just a good sport. "He doesn't play the piano, by the way. He doesn't even really know how to sing. But, he's doing it because he's cool and he's funny and he gets it," the host said.

The actor also sat down for a chat with Fallon following the performance where he talked about the joys he's experiencing as a new father to a six-month old baby boy, whom he shares with wife Rose Leslie. "So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it," Harington explained to Fallon. "And it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, 'It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing.'"

"No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out," Harington continued. "That's basically parenting, I think."