‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3: Has It Leaked?

UPDATE: Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 has reportedly leaked.

Game of Thrones Season 8 has been plagued by early releases at the start of its run. Both of the introductory episodes to the final season have leaked online each week, with DirecTV accidentally opening the flood gates on the season premiere a few hours before it actually aired on HBO.

A similar situation happened in week two — this time with Amazon Prime in Germany accidentally leaking the second episode early on Sunday. This spoiled a lot of major moments from the calm episode before the Battle of Winterfell that’s set to happen in the latest episode.

All of these leaks have many fearing spoilers about tonight’s massive episode, while others just want to see it as soon as possible. It’s a tug of war and everybody is curious if it has happened yet so they can prepare accordingly.

So has the episode leaked yet?

As of the writing of this article, the third episode has not leaked online yet. But it hasn’t stopped people from sharing fake links on social media or sharing spoilers that they claim are the truth.

It’s similar to what we saw happen before the release of Avengers: Endgame, with plenty of faux leaks and reports dropping on Reddit or 4chan. Some fans eat these type of reports up, but others run from them. And in the end, the attention is all they’re truly after.

We haven’t seen as much of that for Game of Thrones‘ turning point episode to this point, but there has been plenty of speculation about who will live, who will die, and what surprises we can expect during Sunday’s major battle.

And while most fans are anxious to see the new episode leak, those who were responsible for the initial leaks aren’t as pleased. Amazon released a statement of regret following the leak of Episode 2.

“We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access Episode 2 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones,” Amazon told BBC and others in a statement. “This was an error and has been rectified.”

There is still plenty of time before Sunday’s episode, so a leak could still happen. We’ll keep updating as the night goes on to be safe, but it isn’t like most fans would need that. They’ll already be watching for leaks like a hawk. Or better yet, a raven.

Game of Thrones officially airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.